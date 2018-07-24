Police: Repeat burglar defecates on NH auto dealership floor before stealing car

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man out on bail after being arrested for burglary defecated on an auto dealership floor before stealing a car Monday, Merrimack police said.

Christopher Rosati, 26, forced entry into 1st International Auto Group, located at 475 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack, where he tried to break into a safe after defecating on the company’s floor just before 11:30 a.m., according to police.

Rosati then took several keys and managed to steal a car, striking other vehicles before driving off the lot, police said.

Nashua officers found Rosati later that afternoon and placed him under arrest after Merrimack police was granted an arrest warrant.

The vehicle was also located in Nashua.

Rosati, who was previously out on bail in connection to another burglary, is scheduled to appear at Hillsborough County Superior Court – South Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)