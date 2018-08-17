Police: Repeat drunk driver arrested in Yarmouthport

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable man is facing his second drunken driving charge after a traffic stop in Yarmouthport early Thursday morning, police said.

An officer who spotted a vehicle driving erratically on Route 6A about 2:38 a.m. stopped the 23-year-old driver, Claudio Siguencia, and determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol and without a driver’s license, according to a press release issued Friday morning.

Siguencia was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

He was expected to be arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)