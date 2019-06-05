Police: Repeat drunk driver drove on sidewalk, lawn after fleeing Yarmouth crash

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis man is facing his second drunken driving charge after police say he drove on the sidewalk and over a front lawn while fleeing the scene of a car crash in Yarmouth late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a gray GMC pickup truck driving on the curb on Route 28 about 10 p.m. found several motorists pulled to the side of the road and learned that the suspect vehicle had just hit another car before driving away down Route 28, according to Yarmouth police.

When police caught up to the pickup, they say the driver, later identified as Andre DaSilva, 39, refused to stop, nearly hit another car, and pulled into a driveway on Amos Road, where he was placed under arrest.

DaSilva is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, operating a motor vehicle negligently so as to endanger, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, and failure to stop for police.

