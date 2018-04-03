Police: Repeat drunk driver hit, killed elderly man in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD (WHDH) — An alleged repeat drunk driver accused of hitting and killing a 78-year-old man in West Brookfield yesterday has been arraigned on a motor vehicle homicide charge.

Cindy Bliss, 54, of West Brookfield, was arraigned today on charges including motor vehicle homicide and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense.

At 11:51 a.m. Monday, West Brookfield cops responded to a report of a roll-over accident at the intersection of Milk and West Main streets. A preliminary investigation indicated Bliss crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Taylor Paquette before hitting a parked vehicle being driven by Alexander R. Cordy.

Cordy was rushed by ambulance to Bay State Mary Lane hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said. Paquette was uninjured.

Bliss, who had to be extricated from her vehicle, was also taken to Bay State Mary Lane, where she was treated and released. She was ordered held without bail pending her arraignment today.

This is a developing story, it will be updated when more details become available…

