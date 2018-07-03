Police: Repeat drunk driver hits, injures teen cyclist in Carver

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunk driver is facing criminal charges after police say she hit a 16-year-old boy who was riding his bike in Carver Sunday.

Denise Clarke, 59, of Carver, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Wareham District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle to endanger, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Carver police.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist in the area of 165 Plymouth St. about 4:40 p.m. found the victim and his heavily damaged bicycle.

A preliminary investigation determined the boy was traveling east on Plymouth Street when he was hit by Clarke after she veered into the eastbound lane while traveling west in a 2006 Hyundai Tucson. Police said Clarke hit the cyclist after forcing another vehicle off the road.

The teen, whose name has not been released, was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth. His condition is unknown.

