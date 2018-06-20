Police: Repeat drunk driver in Blackstone crash given anti-overdose drug

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WHDH) — A repeat drunken driver who hit multiple vehicles before being involved in a head-on collision in Blackstone Tuesday night was also under the influence of drugs and had to be given an anti-overdose drug at the scene of the crash, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 97 Main St. about 9:45 p.m. found William Halfelder, 59, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, standing next to his Dodge van and bleeding from his nose and head, according to a statement issued Wednesday morning by Blackstone Police Chief Ross A. Atsupenas.

After speaking with Halfelder, officers decided he needed a dose of the anti-overdose drug Narcan before he was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital.

The other motorist involved, whose vehicle was pushed into a nearby driveway, was taken to also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that prior to the head-on crash, Halfelder had also rear-ended a woman at the intersection of Main and St. Paul streets and hit a series of cars in Woonsocket, Atsupenas said. The woman he’s accused of hitting was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Halfelder will be summonsed to court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, according to Blackstone police.

He is not expected to be arraigned Wednesday due to his injuries.

