Police: Repeat drunk driver leads officers on wild chase in Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WHDH) — A repeat drunk driver led police on a wild chase from Mattapoisett to Rochester early Monday morning, where he was captured after abandoning the vehicle and fleeing the area on foot, police said.

A Mattapoisett police officer attempting to pull over a white Jeep Cherokee on Marion Road about 2:28 a.m. called for backup after the driver sped away toward Marion, according to police. After the driver “proceeded onto the power lines off Walnut Plain Road,” the car was found abandoned a short time later.

Kalvi Ferreira, 22, of Rochester, was found nearby and was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, failure to stop for a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, unregistered operation of a motor vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)