Police: Repeat drunk driver nearly caused head-on crash, threatened to kill police

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver who nearly hit several vehicles head-on in Taunton Wednesday is facing an additional charge after threatening to kill police, officials said

Rehoboth police officers patrolling Route 44 in Taunton in an unmarked car began following a driver when they noticed him swerving erratically and tailgating several other motorists, according to a Rehoboth Police Department press release issued Thursday.

As they followed the car, police say the driver “passed at least three vehicles simultaneously that were traveling east in front of it,” forced oncoming traffic to “swerve out of the way to avoid a collision” and caused several other near-collisions.

After initiating a traffic stop, Roger Murphy, 44, of Raynham, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

He was later arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

After Murphy made several threats to harm officers, he was also charged with threatening to commit a crime (murder).

Murphy was held on $5,540 bail and was transported to the Ash Street jail in New Bedford.

He is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Thursday morning.

