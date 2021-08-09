RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver was arrested Sunday afternoon after he fled from police in Raynham, police said.

Derek Wayne Evans, 48, of Taunton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on charges of operating under the influence — second offense, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash, according to Raynham police.

Officers responding to a report of a drunk driver inside a hotel parking lot on Paramount Drive around 3 p.m. found the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop, police said.

The driver allegedly refused to stop and drove away from the officers in an erratic manner.

Officers pursued the vehicle fearing the driver could be a danger to himself as well as other motorists and pedestrians in the area, police said.

The vehicle attempted to enter a crowded retail parking lot nearby, and at that time, officers maneuvered their cruisers so the suspect was forced to stop. One police cruiser sustained minor damage in the maneuver but no injuries were reported.

Evans was placed under arrest and transported to an area hospital due to his apparent state of intoxication and officers reportedly located a bottle of bourbon in the vehicle.

He was held on $2,540 cash bail.

