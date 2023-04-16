EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man is facing his second operating under the influence charge and several other charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Friday, officials said.

Kyle Campbell, 28, is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, subsequent offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, leaving a firearm in a vehicle, improperly storing a firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to East Bridgewater Deputy Police Chief Michael Jenkins.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Washington and Pond streets around 9 p.m. found a parked vehicle with heavy damage.

As the investigation unfolded, police said a Honda Pilot drove by the scene at a high rate of speed before pulling into a nearby parking lot and re-entering Washington Street and driving back past the scene at a high rate of speed.

The driver, who fled when office tried to stop him, was later stopped and identified as Campbell.

A GMC Sierra located nearby that was registered to Campbell was found to have fresh front-end damage, police said.

A Smith & Wesson 6906 handgun and two magazines were later seized by police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox