EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - An East Bridgewater man is facing his second operating under the influence charge and several other charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Friday, officials said.

Kyle Campbell, 28, is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, subsequent offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, carrying a firearm while intoxicated, leaving a firearm in a vehicle, improperly storing a firearm, and possession of a large capacity feeding device, according to East Bridgewater Deputy Police Chief Michael Jenkins.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run crash in the area of Washington and Pond streets around 9 p.m. found a parked vehicle with heavy damage.

As the investigation unfolded, police said a Honda Pilot drove by the scene at a high rate of speed before pulling into a nearby parking lot and re-entering Washington Street and driving back past the scene at a high rate of speed.

The driver, who fled when office tried to stop him, was later stopped and identified as Campbell.

A GMC Sierra located nearby that was registered to Campbell was found to have fresh front-end damage, police said.

A Smith & Wesson 6906 handgun and two magazines were later seized by police.

