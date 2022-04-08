COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver was arrested Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck on a highway in Cohasset, authorities said.

Robert Reilly, 51, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on charges including third offense of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and state highway traffic violation for following too closely, according to the Cohasset Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on Chief Justice Cushing Highway around 3:50 p.m. found a red 2021 Ram 1500 with rear-end damage and a black 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS550 with heavy front-end damage.

In a statement, police said, “A subsequent investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling in front of the Ram 1500 had stopped abruptly, resulting in the driver of the Mercedes-Benz CLS550 traveling behind the Ram 1500, later identified as Reilly, to brake quickly as well. While attempting to brake, Reilly could not stop in time and allegedly rear-ended the Ram 1500.”

Police say officers on scene noted that Reilly had slurred his speech and that he had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him. He also reportedly failed multiple field sobriety tests.

An investigation remains ongoing.

