Police: Repeat drunken driver arrested after striking trooper, wild chase

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop man is facing his third drunken driving charge after state police say he struck a trooper with his car during a traffic stop in Natick early Sunday morning before leading police on a wild chase that ended in Grafton.

A trooper who stopped a 2017 Honda CRV on the Mass. Pike in Natick about 6:30 a.m. was struck when the driver suddenly sped away as they asked for his license and registration, according to state police. The trooper was uninjured.

As state police followed the driver westbound, his speed fluctuated between high and moderate across all lanes, officials said.

He eventually stopped when his vehicle ran out of gas in Grafton.

German Iraheta, 39, was arrested on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, third offense, operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for OUI, failure to stop for police, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned on Monday.

