MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver who was stopped for going more than 100 mph was arrested early Monday morning after speeding through two New Hampshire towns, crashing his car, and fleeing into the woods, officials said.

New Hampshire state trooper Maxim King stopped a car for driving 117 mph on Interstate 93 in Concord around 1:45 a.m. when the driver, later identified as 35-year-old Efrain V. Perez-Abreu, of Manchester, suddenly spend away as King was approaching the vehicle, according to state police.

After driving away, Perez-Abreu allegedly increased his speed to more than 120 mph, causing troopers to lose contact with his car.

Perez-Abreu was then stopped in Hopkinton, where he sped away as another officer approached his vehicle, state police said.

A short time later, troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash near Exit 5 on Interstate 89 determined Perez-Abreu had fled on foot.

A K-9 unit dispatched to the scene was able to track him into the woods, where he was arrested after a brief struggle.

Perez-Abreu is expected to be arraigned Jan. 17 in Merrimack Superior Court on charges including drinking while driving – third offense, and two counts of disobeying a police officer.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Maxim King at 603-223-4381 or email him at Maxim.King@dos.nh.gov.

