TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Westford man is facing numerous charges after police say he broke into a vehicle in Tewksbury early Wednesday morning and fled the scene while drunk before leading officers on a brief foot chase.

Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in on Lowe Street around 2:25 a.m. learned that the suspect fled the scene in a white SUV that was quickly located on East Street, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan M. Columbus.

The driver, later identified as Matthew MacDonald, fled the vehicle and was located a short time later.

MacDonald, who was found to have a blood alcohol content that was nearly twice the legal limit, suffered facial lacerations during a fall while trying to flee but refused medical treatment.

He was ordered held without bail pending his arraignment Wednesday in Lowell District Court.

