Police: Repeat drunken driver caught driving on rim in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected repeat drunken driver is facing criminal charges after police say they caught him driving on a rim in Oxford.

Officers stopped the man after he was spotted driving through Oxford Center with no tire, sending sparks flying into the air.

The man, whose name was not released, told police he thought he was in Northborough.

He is expected to be arraigned in a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, subsequent offense.

