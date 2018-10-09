Police: Repeat drunken driver causes head-on crash in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected repeat drunken driver is expected to face a judge Tuesday after causing a head-on crash in Easton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Depot Street about 11:30 p.m. found an Infinity sedan that had struck a GMC pickup truck head-on, Easton Police Chief Gary Sullivan said. There were no reported injuries.

After an investigation, the operator of the Infinity, Thomas Gallagher, 39, of Waltham, was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court.

