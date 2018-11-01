DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver who crashed into three parked cars in Dudley early Thursday morning walked away from the scene, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 31 Oxford Ave. around 2 a.m. for a report of a hit-and-run found three vehicles had been hit on the southbound side of the road, according to police.

The suspect vehicle was reportedly stopped about a half mile from the crash, just over the Webster line.

A woman identified as the driver, 29-year-old Lauren Soucy of Webster, was found walking in the area, police said.

Soucy was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody.

She is scheduled to appear in Dudley District Court Thursday morning to face several charges, including operating under the influence of alcohol – second offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, a marked lanes violation and possession of an open container of marijuana.

