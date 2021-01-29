YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver crashed into a parked vehicle with her two young children in her car outside of a Yarmouth motel Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the Cape Sands Inn Motel around 4:45 p.m. learned that a gray Nissan SUV entered the motel parking lot and struck a parked vehicle, according to Yarmouth police.

They found the driver, identified as Melina Roberson, 31, of New Bedford, in a nearby room after receiving a tip from witnesses that she had run inside, police added.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Roberson’s two young children were in the car with her at the time of the crash.

Roberson was placed under arrest on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident after causing property damage, operating with a suspended license, and child endangerment.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

