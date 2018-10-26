EASTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver crashed head-on into an Easthampton police cruiser Wednesday night, trapping a K9 inside, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a party involving drugs and alcohol in the area of Old Springfield Road around 10:40 p.m. encountered 24-year-old Nicholas Bilger of Holyoke fleeing the party and driving recklessly, according to police.

Bilger allegedly sped towards a K9 unit cruiser before losing control of his car and veering sideways towards the cruiser.

The officer stopped the cruiser and activated the emergency lights to try and stop the oncoming vehicle.

Bilger “violently crashed” his car head-on into the cruiser, bounced off and careened into the woods, police said.

A police K9 had to be extricated from the severely damaged cruiser, authorities added.

The K9 and officer suffered minor injuries.

Bilger allegedly told another officer that he was sorry for hitting the cruiser but he “had to get to work.”

He suffered minor injuries and was placed under arrest.

During the booking process, Bilger’s breath test was more than twice the legal limit, police said.

He was charged with operating under the influence of liquor – second offense, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle, attached wrong license plates and several civil motor vehicle infractions.

Bilger was released on personal recognizance.

