Police: Repeat drunken driver flees Wareham crash, has to be rescued from icy marsh

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old Wareham man is facing his third drunken driving charge after police say he fled the scene of a car accident and later had to be rescued out of an icy marsh.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle accident on Cranberry Highway about 8:50 p.m. found a damaged car blocking the eastbound lane but no driver, according to Wareham police.

Less than an hour later, police responding to a report of a man yelling obscenities near Shenanigans Bar and saw people frantically pointing to a frozen marsh next to the business.

After Jason Mackenzie, 43, was pulled from the water, he was determined to have been the driver involved in the crash, and was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, third offense, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

