DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver is set to face a judge Thursday after being found with suspected cocaine during a motor vehicle stop in Dudley on Wednesday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a residence on Northwest Schoolhouse Road around 5 p.m. for a report of a pickup truck parked with a person sleeping inside saw the vehicle traveling on Dresser Hill Road.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after observing the truck swerving over the center line and learned that the driver, 63-year-old John Healy, of Dudley, had his right to operate in Mass. under revocation, according to Dudley police.

Officers reportedly located several small baggies and other items containing a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine.

Healey was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs following a series of roadside assessments, police said.

He was taken into custody and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court on charges of operating after suspension/revocation — subsequent offense, operating under the influence of alcohol — fourth offense, operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and possession of a Class B substance — cocaine.

