WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver drove onto someone’s lawn in Whitman before getting stuck in the mud early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to Geneva Avenue, a private roadway off Commercial Street, around midnight found 26-year-old Kristina Commesso of Whitman in a Honda sedan that had gotten stuck in the back yard, according to police.

She allegedly admitted to driving down the driveway of the home and around the house.

Officers determined that Commesso was under the influence of alcohol and placed her under arrest, police said.

She is facing several charges including operating under the influence second offense, malicious destruction of property, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Her car was towed away from the scene.

About $1,000 worth of damage was left behind on the homeowner’s lawn, according to police.

Commesso has an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday in Brockton District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)