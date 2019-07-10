Police: Repeat drunken driver had 17 vodka bottles in car at time of Hingham crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A South Weymouth man is facing his third drunken driving charge after police say they found 17 opened bottles of vodka in his car while investigating a minor crash in Hingham on Tuesday.

Officers responding to a two-car crash at the Route 3A rotary on Summer Street around noon arrested 57-year-old Trent Hodges after he failed several sobriety tests, according to Hingham police.

There were no reported injuries.

A search of Hodges’ car allegedly uncovered 17 opened bottles of vodka, some which were partially filled.

Police say three of the bottles were found wedged in the driver’s door compartment.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Police say Hodges’ prior drunken driving offenses occurred in 1989 and 2002.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)