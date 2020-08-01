Police: Repeat drunken driver hit box truck, fled scene in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a suspected repeat drunken driver slammed into the back of a box truck in Hingham on Thursday and fled the scene, officials said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, after fleeing the scene of the crash on Derby Street, Hingham police said in a post on Twitter.
Open containers of alcohol were allegedly found in her vehicle.
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)