Police: Repeat drunken driver hit box truck, fled scene in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a suspected repeat drunken driver slammed into the back of a box truck in Hingham on Thursday and fled the scene, officials said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, after fleeing the scene of the crash on Derby Street, Hingham police said in a post on Twitter.

Open containers of alcohol were allegedly found in her vehicle.

At 2:48pm driver was arrested for 2nd Offense #drunkdriving after rear ending this stopped truck at a red light. She then drove away. Open containers in her car as well. Happened Thursday on Derby St. No injuries. #NoExcuse pic.twitter.com/rFGGi5s4cQ — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) August 2, 2020

