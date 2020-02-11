FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A repeat drunken driver hit a woman’s vehicle three times prior to being arrested in Fall River on Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a car crash around 6:30 p.m. learned that David Dias, 53, of Somerset, had struck a 27-year-old Fall River resident’s vehicle twice — once on President Avenue and a second time on North Main Street, according to Fall River police.

The female driver had allegedly told Dias to get off the road because he was too drunk.

Dias again rear-ended the 27-year-old’s vehicle at a red light on Milliken Boulevard, causing the driver to hit her face on the steering wheel, police added.

Dias was taken into custody on charges of operating under the influence of liquor — second offense and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)