Police: Repeat impaired driver arrested after Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dracut man is facing his second impaired driving charge after police say he drove off the highway and crashed into a tree in Merrimack, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash on the F.E. Everett Turnpike about 6:55 p.m. found a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that had drifted off the roadway, driven down an embankment, and slammed into a tree, according to New Hampshire state police.

The driver, Michael G. Koumantzelis, 30, was arrested on charges including driving while impaired, subsequent offense, and operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for driving while intoxicated.

He will be arraigned in the 9th Circuit Merrimack Court on Feb. 12.

