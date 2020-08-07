DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A repeat impaired driver crashed into a toll plaza in Dover, New Hampshire on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash at the Dover Toll Plaza on Route 16 around 1 p.m. found that a blue 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Massachusetts registrations had collided with a concrete barrier in the northbound lanes of travel, according to state police.

The driver, 67-year-old Robert Donald Scott, Jr., of Hopkinton, Mass., was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for medical treatment and later arrested for driving under the influence — second offense and reckless operation, police said.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in 7th Circuit — Dover District Court on Sept. 1.

No toll booth employees were injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Petros Lazos at petros.lazos@dos.nh.gov.

