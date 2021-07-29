CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A repeat impaired driver drove the wrong way on an Interstate 93 ramp in Concord, New Hampshire before being stopped by a state police sergeant, authorities said.

Sgt. Jeffrey Ardini assigned to a construction detail was monitoring traffic in the area of the Exit 13 off-ramp just before 9:30 p.m. when he saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the ramp, approaching the southbound travel lanes, according to state police.

Ardini moved his cruiser across the off-ramp to block the approaching vehicle from entering the highway.

The driver, Sarah J. Davis, 46, of Dover, appeared to be operating her vehicle while under the influence, state police said.

She was placed under arrest and allegedly refused all requested testing while at the police barracks.

Davis was released on personal recognizance bail and is salted to be arraigned in Concord District Court on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated — subsequent, and operating after suspension DWI.

