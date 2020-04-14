WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A repeat impaired driver found standing in her vehicle that had overturned in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire early Sunday morning will be summonsed to court for driving while intoxicated and violating the state’s stay-at-home order, police said.

An officer responding to a single-car crash on Cotton Valley Road around 2:30 a.m. found the vehicle on its roof and the driver, 72-year-old Peggy Williams, of Wolfeboro, standing inside it, according to Wolfeboro police.

Williams was transported to Huggins Hospital with a minor head injury.

An investigation revealed that Williams was driving while intoxicated — a subsequent offense, had taken the vehicle without its owner’s consent, and had violated the governor’s stay-at-home order, police said.

She was discharged from the hospital later in the day and was issued a summons to appear in Third Circuit Court — Ossipee District on May 20.

Wolfeboro police are reminding the public to follow the state’s stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. They warned that in matters of extreme negligence and reckless conduct, such as DWI crashes, they will charge any and all violations of the law.

