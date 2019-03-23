Police: Repeat impaired driver hits, seriously injures pedestrian in Norwood

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norwood man is facing his second impaired driving charge after hitting and seriously injuring a 67-year-old man in Norwood on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of Washington and Day streets found the victim suffering from multiple injuries after being hit by a pickup truck driven by Peter Whalen, 35, according to Norwood police.

After an investigation, Whalen was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, second offense, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The victim was taken to Norwood Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Boston, where he underwent surgeries to repair multiple injuries, police said.

Whalen was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned Monday in Dedham District Court.

