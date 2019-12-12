NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A repeat offender has been caught with child sexual abuse images for the second time, authorities said.

Nashua, New Hampshire police’s Computer Forensics Unit executed a search warrant at 9 New St. on Wednesday after learning about a cyber tip received by the N.H. Internet Crimes against Children Task Force and found evidence of child sexual abuse images, according to Nashua police.

Detectives were then granted an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Michael Carter, who lives at the address, and arrested him on the same day, police added.

Carter was charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images, both subsequent offenses.

He was previously convicted in 2018 for possessing, receiving or viewing child pornography after being charged by the United States Army, police said.

Carter allegedly refused bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South.

