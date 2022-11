DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said gunshots were fired in Dorchester Monday night.

The shots were discharged at 7 p.m. near the intersection of Wayne Street and Blue Hill Avenue.

No one was hurt, though police inspected what appeared to be bullet holes in a car and a nearby home.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

