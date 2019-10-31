Police: Report of men trying to lure students into van in Leominster ‘unfounded’

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A report that two men in ski masks tried to lure two students at a bus stop into a white van in Leominster on Thursday morning was unfounded, police said.

Shortly after the report, which prompted a warning from Leominster school officials, officers located the van in question and determined that the students made up the report, according to police.

The two students eventually admitted to police that they were wrestling at the bus stop and that the men in the van simply pulled over to tell them to stop.

They initially said the men in the van opened the sliding door and told them to get in.

The incident remains under investigation.

