BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - New details emerged Wednesday about the stabbing attack that injured four girls at an AMC theater in Braintree over the weekend.

The incident in Braintree happened on Saturday as part of a larger stabbing spree and police chase.

Jared Ravizza, 26, was arrested in connection with the stabbings and police reports filed in Quincy District Court soon shed new light on his alleged actions.

According to reports, Ravizza tried to enter the AMC theater but was stopped by a manager for not paying. Ravizza left to get his wallet, reports said. The theater manager said he did not see Ravizza return.

In the same reports, the victims described eating snacks in their theater seats before their movie started. One of the victims said she felt a poke in her back.

“I was in shock and didn’t realize what happened,” the victim said. “…I turned my head to the left and saw all of them get stabbed.”

As Ravizza tried to run away, one of the girls said “he had a smile on his face that looked like it was sculpted out of a horror movie.”

“He was freaky,” the girl said. “He had wrinkles on his face, his face was so animated, and he laughed like the Joker.”

One victim said she ran into the theater lobby yelling for people to call the police.

Authorities identified the Braintree stabbing victims as 9-year-old twins, their 17-year-old sister, and another 17-year-old girl. All their injuries were deemed non-life-threatening.

As emergency crews converged on the AMC theater, though, prosecutors said Ravizza drove to Plymouth where they said he stabbed two workers at a McDonald’s on Route 3.

Prosecutors said Ravizza then crashed his Porsche SUV in Sandwich.

Ravizza was arraigned on charges in connection with the Plymouth stabbing on Tuesday. Ravizza pleaded not guilty.

In a subsequent set of court proceedings, a doctor who evaluated Ravizza said he has serious delusions.

“Given the extreme delusional nature of his beliefs, he does not demonstrate the rational capacity to work with his attorney on behalf of his own defense,” said Dr. Kimberly Bistis.

“He is evidencing signs and symptoms of an active psychotic illness,” Bistis said.

Ravizza was ordered to undergo a 20-day mental health evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital following his court appearances on Tuesday. He is due back in court in connection with the Plymouth stabbings next month and is expected to be arraigned in connection with the Braintree stabbings at a date to be determined.

Officials in Massachusetts and Connecticut have said Ravizza is also linked to an ongoing homicide investigation in Deep River, Connecticut.

