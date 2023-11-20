BOSTON (WHDH) - A police report is shedding new light on the arrest of Bruins veteran winger Milan Lucic, who is expected to be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery in Boston Municipal Court this week.

Lucic was previously arrested on Saturday morning at his North End apartment in Boston following what was reported to be a domestic incident, leading to the Bruins placing him on indefinite leave.

A police report obtained by 7NEWS described how officers responded to Lucic’s apartment in the North End by his wife, who had called police stating her husband attempted to choke her.

According to the report, officers met with her in the apartment’s lobby and learned that the incident occurred after, sometime during the night, Lucic had come home and could not find his cell phone.

She said Lucic accused her of hiding the phone and demanded it back, and that when she told him she did not have it or know where it was, he grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards as she tried to walk away, stating that she “wasn’t going anywhere.”

The report also detailed how Lucic’s wife declined treatment and told police she had not been strangled when asked, after an officer spotted what appeared to be redness in her chest area.

She also told police that she thought her husband had been consuming alcohol.

After speaking with her, police headed upstairs and met with Lucic, who they say appeared to have been drinking. The suspect also claimed nothing had happened.

While bringing Lucic into a bedroom to retrieve clothing, officers noted seeing a broken lamp on one of the nightstands and a small amount of broken glass on the floor, which Lucic claimed was broken shards of plastic.

The 35-year-old was later booked at the Boston Police Department’s A-1 police station and was allowed out on bail.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)