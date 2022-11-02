TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Tewksbury Fire and the local Animal Control team rescued a young dog who was stuck in the mud by a pond in Tewksbury Monday.

The 1-year-old dog named Louie had been missing for two days before officials received a report of a dog stuck in the mud by Round Pond in Tewksbury on Monday.

Tewksbury Police praised Tewksbury Fire and Animal Control for their great work saving the pup.

Louie has since been reunited with his owner.

