Police rescue 18-month-old found unattended in shopping cart at Easton Target

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a baby was found unattended in a shopping cart outside a Target in Easton on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a found baby outside the Robert Drive shopping center around 1 p.m. found an 18-month-old boy who had been left in a shopping cart, according to Easton police.

The child, which appeared unharmed, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital to be evaluated.

Witnesses told police the baby boy had been accompanied by two adult females and two adult males and a review of surveillance video showed the adults leaving in a Toyota SUV with Maine license plates.

About an hour later, police say a man called police to report that he accidentally left the baby behind.

The incident is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)