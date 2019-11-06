Police rescue 2 people trapped in car that slammed into open trailer in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Northampton rescued two people Wednesday who became trapped inside an SUV when the vehicle crashed into the back of an open landscaping trailer, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Spring Street around 7:15 a.m. found an SUV that was wedged into the back of a parked landscaping trailer.

The driver told police her windshield was foggy and that it impaired her vision.

She was issued a citation for impeded operation and driving with an expired registration.

There were no reported injuries.

