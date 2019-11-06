Police rescue 2 people trapped in car that slammed into open trailer

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued in Northhampton Wednesday after the driver slammed into the back of an open trailer.

Officers arriving to the scene on Spring Street around 7:15 a.m. encountered an SUV wedged into the back of a parked landscaping trailer — both heavily damaged, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

The driver told police her windshield was foggy and that it impaired her vision.

She was issued a citation for impeded operation and driving with an expired registration.

No one was injured.

