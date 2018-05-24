Police rescue 2 small children taken by mother onto narrow ledge

(WHDH) — Police in Delray Beach, Florida, sprang into action Saturday when they saw a woman with two young children standing on a second-story house ledge.

The 23-year-old woman was acting erratically and was standing on a narrow ledge over the garage of a townhouse about 15-20 feet above the ground, with a 1-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl beside her, according to police.

Onlookers described the woman as being on “Molly” or MDMA.

Two officers can be seen in the video frantically moving through the house to go out onto the ledge. The woman is heard asking to see the officers’ badges and saying that they are not real police.

The children were taken into the custody of Florida’s Department of Children and Families, police said. Their mother was committed to a mental health facility and may face charges upon her release.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)