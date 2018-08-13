BOGOTA, N.J. (WHDH) — A New Jersey couple’s wedding day didn’t go as planned thanks to intense flooding.

A Bogota police officer helped bring a bride to safety through the roof of a car after it got stuck in floodwaters.

A video shows the newlywed in her wedding dress as she jumps from one car to another.

The groom and other members of the wedding party were also rescued.

Police wished them well as they carried on celebrating their marriage.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)