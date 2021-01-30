Police rescue hawk found by I-95 in New Hampshire

EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - Police rescued a wounded hawk found on the side of the interstate in New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.
A trooper responding to reports of an injured hawk on I-95 found the bird the road, officials said.
The hawk was taken to a refuge in Epping.
