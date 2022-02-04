DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham animal control officers and state police rescued an injured owl from the off ramp to Route 109 on Thursday.

The owls injuries were consistent with being hit by a motor vehicle, according to Dedham police.

Police say the owl may have been driven into a more congested area due to a shortage of prey.

The owl was taken to New England Wildlife Center for treatment.

