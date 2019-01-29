CHICAGO (WHDH) - Chicago police rescued a man from Lake Michigan who jumped into the icy water to save his 9-month-old dog on Sunday.

Officers responding to the lake just after 1 p.m. learned that the man was walking his dog named Pika near Foster Beach when the pup ran towards the ice and ended up falling into the water, police said.

The owner jumped into the lake and rescued the 19-pound dog but was unable to get himself out due to the large ice walls that formed along the water’s edge.

Officers used a long rope to help pull the man out.

“They absolutely saved my life,” the man said. ” I will be forever grateful to them.”

Both the man and dog are said to be doing well.

