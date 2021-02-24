Police: Rescue operation underway after ‘multiple people’ struck by vehicle in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews are working at the scene of a report of multiple people struck by a vehicle in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Numerous firefighters and EMTs could be seen in the area of High Street, which has been blocked off by police.

A large crane has been brought in to hoist a dump truck that may have collapsed part of the roadway, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston police say the injuries suffered in the incident appear to be life-threatening.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and state police accident reconstruction unit has responded to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

