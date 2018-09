STONEHAM, MASS. (AP) - A swan returns to swimming after Stoneham police freed the bird from fishing hooks on Saturday.

Two officers responding to a swan with fishing hooks embedded in its bill and foot sprang into action, assisting the swan from the water’s edge.

Officer Bowdidge and Officer Prudente assisted in freeing a swan that had fishing hooks embedded in its bill and foot. Another Swanderful job by SPD. pic.twitter.com/H4oivmnU82 — Stoneham Police (@StonehamMAPD) September 15, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)