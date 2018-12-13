Police rescue woman from burning car after crash in Wareham; driver to face charges

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police rescued a woman from a burning car Saturday after a crash in Wareham, and the driver will face charges, police say.

Officers responding about 10:20 p.m. to the area of Minot Avenue and Indian Neck Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident found a vehicle with heavy damage, the engine on fire, and the operator was in the car, unresponsive, and stuck inside, according to Wareham police.

An officer took his fire extinguisher and knocked down the visible flames before heading to the driver’s door, and as the flames picked up again, he was able to pull the victim to safety as the vehicle was actively on fire.

The other car contained two individuals who had non-life threating injuries.

An investigation revealed that the woman who was rescued from the burning car, Daicia Rezendes, 28, of Marion, had crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle head on, causing the accident, according to police.

Rezendes was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

Officer Braley was treated and released from Tobey Hospital for a minor injury sustained at the scene.

“These two officers put themselves in harm’s way to rescue a woman from a burning car,” Wareham Acting Chief John Walcek said. “Chris Corner and Jenn Braley are dedicated police officers, and I am very proud of their actions.”

