WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Wrentham Monday afternoon where officials say a woman was rescued.

Police say the woman rescued lives in the home and suffered minor injuries.

SKY 7 HD responded over the scene, much of the house was destroyed.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)