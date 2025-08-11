WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a house fire in Wrentham Monday afternoon where officials say a woman was rescued.

Police say the woman rescued lives in the home and suffered minor injuries.

SKY 7 HD responded over the scene, much of the house was destroyed.

Details are limited at this time.

