Police: Residents arrested for growing marijuana after Tewksbury blaze that killed dog

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire that raced through a home in Tewksbury overnight left the structure scorched, a dog dead and led to the arrest of two residents for growing marijuana, a police official said.

The fire, first reported after midnight on Herbert Street, was proceeded by a loud bang and sent smoke pouring out of the windows, residents said.

Although everyone who was inside was able to escape the blaze, fire officials said a dog perished in the fire.

Tewksbury Police Chief Timothy B. Sheehan said a man and woman were arrested at the scene for cultivating marijuana and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

