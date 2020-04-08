SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Community resource dogs across Massachusetts aren’t going to let a coronavirus pandemic keep them from taking “no days off” and working from home.

The Sharon Police Department’s community resource dog, Flutie, was hard at work Wednesday morning, participating in a Zoom meeting with other community resource dogs that are also social distancing.

Sharon police shared adorable photos of the all-paws meeting, which showed one dog sitting in a car seat and another taking a quick nap.